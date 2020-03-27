Should you go to the hospital for your symptoms?

Most of the time the answer is likely "No"

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has issued guidance on who should be tested for COVID-19. People are encouraged not to go to their local emergency rooms just for testing.

The majority of people who get the virus experience mild symptoms and are able to recover at home without medical aid. If you are unsure about your symptoms and whether you should pursue medical care, the CDC has put together a helpful “Coronavirus self-checker” available here.

Individuals experiencing life-threatening symptoms such as trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion or inability to arouse, or bluish lips or face should seek medical care immediately. The self-checker is meant to provide guidance but is not a substitute for actual medical care.

The self-checker will ask questions which you can answer by clicking on one of the provided responses. It will walk you through risk factors such as whether you are ill or caring for someone who is ill, your age, whether or not you are experiencing life-threatening symptoms, whether there was a known exposure to an individual with COVID-19, possible occupational exposure for those working in the healthcare field, and it checks for any underlying medical conditions.

After you have input your responses it will provide guidance based upon what you have entered.

Individuals who are feeling ill and do not have life-threatening symptoms are encouraged to use the CDC Coronavirus self-checker before seeking medical attention.

Make sure that you are getting your information from reputable sources such as the Centers for Disease Control. Beware of fake news and misinformation which is rampant. If you have any questions contact:

Chemung County 24/7 COVID-19 Hotline (607) 873-1813 available 24/7

Click on the graphic below for the CDC’s guidance on priorities for testing patients with suspected COVID-19.