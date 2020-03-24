1  of  3
Sixth Steuben County resident tests positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed that a sixth Steuben County resident has tested positive for COVID-19.

The individual is a resident of the Town of Prattsburgh, but has been staying in Monroe County. The patient has not returned to Steuben County since symptoms onset.

The individual, whose age and gender were not released, is currently isolating in Monroe County and being monitored by the County Health Department.  

Public Health staff is collaborating in investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risks. 

According to the health department, 104 people are being quarantined and monitored by the county.

“Thank you to all who are following social distancing and staying home,” said Director Smith. “Together, we will get through this as a community and your support and understanding is much appreciated.”

Other cases in Steuben County have been confirmed for residents of Bath, Hornell, Hornellsville, and Corning.

