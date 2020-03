(WETM) – Schools and businesses across the country have closed due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Now, people are practicing “social distancing” by working from home or taking time off and learning how to adjust to this “new normal.”

Here is how some people in the Twin Tiers are practicing social distancing at home.

Carter is “working from home today” in Horseheads

Making our own drive-in in Elmira

Taytum Tucker and Evan from Burlington pa enjoy playing in woods while no school

Jackie, a teacher in the Waverly Central School District, is working from home

Enjoying a day at the park at Fassett School.

“My baby taking care of his “sick” babies” in Woodhull

A student from Alfred University studying from home

James in Sayre celebrating St. Patrick’s Day at home

