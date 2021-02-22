South African COVID strain found in New York State resident

NEW YORK STATE (WSYR-TV) — While New York State is making progress getting people vaccinated against COVID-19 and the holiday surge of cases has ended, we’re now dealing with new strains of the virus.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the first case of the South African COVID strain on Sunday. It was identified in a Long Island resident and verified at a lab in Albany.

While this is the first of this case for a New York State resident, it’s the second time the strain has popped up in the state. A Connecticut resident was taken to a New York City hospital with the new variant last week.