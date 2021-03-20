Southern Tier COVID vaccination round up

Joe Crowley of O’Hara Township, Pa., wears a St. Patrick’s Day cap while receiving a vaccination from registered nurse Kathleen Marouse at a drive-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pa., a Pittsburgh suburb. (Steve Mellon/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WETM) – New York State expanded vaccine eligibility this week to include more essential workers. The eligibility right now includes residents that are 60 years old or older, essential workers, and people with comorbidities.

Essential workers include teachers, public transport, public-facing government and nonprofit workers, restaurant staff. Comorbidities include some chronic diseases, obesity, diabetes, pregnancy, and heart conditions.

For a full eligibility list, click here.

In the Twin Tiers, the vaccination effort is ramping up and many counties are seeing fewer people signing up for the county run vaccination sites. This means people are getting vaccinated elsewhere. Is the Southern Tier ready to expand vaccination eligibility?

“We are ready. We have the infrastructure we have the capacity, we lack the vaccine, obviously, but, but for the vaccine we would be able to vaccinate vaccinate our entire population, if given the opportunity,” Schuyler County Executive Timothy O’Hearn said.

Across all three counties, there is an average of 12 percent of the population that are fully vaccinated and 24 percent who have received at least one dose.

“I think we’re on pretty good pace, especially considering the hip, the ups and downs with the vaccine allocation,” Chemung County Public Health Director Pete Buzzetti said.

Vaccine allocation can be unpredictable, but health departments have adjusted on the fly. Now their focus is getting more people vaccinated. Who determines eligibility?

“It’s driven by New York State. I certainly expect that that will be accelerated with regularity,” O’Hearn continued.

“Since we developed our mass vaccination site at 17 Aviation Dr. aids reached out to the governor’s office and say we’re prepared with a throughput of 1000 a day,” Buzzetti added.

Earlier this year, vaccination clinics were filling up quickly. Now, they are taking multiple days to fill up. The biggest problem for county health officials are people who register, but miss their appointments.

“We are at about a 20 percent no-show at our clinics, which is challenging to try and reschedule those individuals on the fly,” Buzzetti stated.

“Folks are shopping around a little bit for when they probably can get an appointment or with the vaccine of their choice. Then, they sort of forget about canceling,” Steuben County Public Health Director Darlene Smith said.

Smith continued to say they do not throw out any vaccine doses and they try to supplement these cancelations by pulling from alternates. Officials are urging Governor Cuomo to open up vaccination to everyone.

“We would not have as much difficulty. There is vaccine [supply]. Open up the eligibility and let us get people registered and vaccinate them,” Smith concluded.