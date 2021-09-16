Sept. 16 COVID update: Southern Tier records second-lowest positivity rate

(WETM) – Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19, saying more than 58,000 vaccine doses were administered statewide in the last 24-hours. New York also had 34 COVID deaths yesterday. The state has a 3.16 percent positivity rate, while the Southern Tier’s is 3.37 percent.

“New York State is taking decisive action to keep children and their parents safe with new comprehensive masking requirements, but that’s not enough to put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us—we need to increase the vaccination rate,” Governor Hochul said. “We’re putting more energy and effort into addressing the 12- to 17-year-old population and we continue to make the vaccine available at sites across the state. Get vaccinated today and protect your friends, family and community from COVID-19.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 198,053

– 198,053 Total Positive – 6,729

– 6,729 Percent Positive – 3.40%

– 3.40% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%

– 3.16% Patient Hospitalization – 2,374 (-50)

– 2,374 (-50) Patients Newly Admitted – 274

– 274 Patients in ICU – 562 (-6)

– 562 (-6) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 305 (+3)

– 305 (+3) Total Discharges – 197,070 (+293)

– 197,070 (+293) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 34

– 34 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,070

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC — 56,153

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,499,103

– 24,499,103 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,682

– 58,682 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 368,198

– 368,198 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.5%

– 79.5% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.8%

– 71.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.0%

– 82.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.6%

– 73.6% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.2%

– 67.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.5%

– 60.5% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.4%

– 69.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.0%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Monday, September 13, 2021 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Capital Region 4.38% 4.43% 4.26% Central New York 5.41% 5.27% 5.37% Finger Lakes 4.58% 4.57% 4.95% Long Island 4.18% 4.09% 4.06% Mid-Hudson 3.56% 3.57% 3.54% Mohawk Valley 4.66% 4.44% 4.64% New York City 2.17% 2.11% 2.12% North Country 5.65% 5.66% 5.63% Southern Tier 3.20% 3.21% 3.37% Western New York 4.88% 4.78% 5.02% Statewide 3.16% 3.11% 3.16%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Monday, September 13, 2021 Tuesday, September 14, 2021 Wednesday, September 15, 2021 Bronx 2.47% 2.32% 2.23% Kings 2.27% 2.25% 2.34% New York 1.58% 1.55% 1.59% Queens 2.27% 2.23% 2.20% Richmond 3.16% 2.94% 2.76%

Yesterday, 6,729 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,338,744. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 28,004 130 Allegany 3,926 30 Broome 21,269 91 Cattaraugus 6,595 51 Cayuga 7,725 63 Chautauqua 10,537 118 Chemung 8,772 62 Chenango 4,098 18 Clinton 5,431 44 Columbia 4,548 23 Cortland 4,699 33 Delaware 2,957 28 Dutchess 33,342 91 Erie 97,813 400 Essex 1,892 12 Franklin 3,347 28 Fulton 5,185 36 Genesee 5,940 36 Greene 3,866 14 Hamilton 403 2 Herkimer 5,895 24 Jefferson 7,231 73 Lewis 3,117 20 Livingston 5,085 25 Madison 5,293 32 Monroe 76,999 296 Montgomery 4,966 36 Nassau 204,542 480 Niagara 21,819 101 NYC 1,044,623 1,991 Oneida 25,251 134 Onondaga 44,884 288 Ontario 8,377 44 Orange 53,937 116 Orleans 3,544 23 Oswego 9,334 98 Otsego 4,099 35 Putnam 11,676 23 Rensselaer 13,038 67 Rockland 50,360 99 Saratoga 18,150 90 Schenectady 15,038 60 Schoharie 2,035 7 Schuyler 1,246 14 Seneca 2,403 28 St. Lawrence 8,544 83 Steuben 8,125 72 Suffolk 224,663 595 Sullivan 7,688 29 Tioga 4,326 15 Tompkins 5,768 35 Ulster 16,106 52 Warren 4,577 38 Washington 3,814 29 Wayne 6,764 47 Westchester 139,859 194 Wyoming 3,855 19 Yates 1,364 7

Yesterday, 34 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,070. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Allegany 1 Bronx 1 Broome 1 Chautauqua 1 Clinton 1 Dutchess 1 Erie 2 Jefferson 1 Kings 3 Monroe 3 Nassau 1 Oneida 4 Onondaga 2 Orange 2 Queens 3 St. Lawrence 1 Steuben 1 Suffolk 2 Sullivan 1 Tioga 1 Westchester 1

All New York State mass vaccination sites are now open to eligible New Yorkers for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX. People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

Yesterday, 33,453 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 27,133 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 738,098 946 678,235 1,013 Central New York 576,923 663 535,068 678 Finger Lakes 747,301 1,235 696,371 1,004 Long Island 1,816,558 6,966 1,606,688 5,089 Mid-Hudson 1,421,394 3,148 1,259,672 2,857 Mohawk Valley 287,598 382 265,894 365 New York City 6,414,276 17,363 5,682,111 13,611 North Country 267,383 368 240,903 310 Southern Tier 382,991 716 353,386 653 Western New York 815,264 1,666 748,803 1,553 Statewide 13,467,786 33,453 12,067,131 27,133

The COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker Dashboard is available to update New Yorkers on the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine. The New York State Department of Health requires vaccinating facilities to report all COVID-19 vaccine administration data within 24 hours; the vaccine administration data on the dashboard is updated daily to reflect the most up-to-date metrics in the state’s vaccination effort. New York State Department of Health-reported data from NYSIIS and CIR differs slightly from federally-reported data, which is inclusive of federally-administered doses and other minor differences. Both numbers are included in the release above.