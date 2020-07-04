Southern Tier reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, most in a single day since May 27

(WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss says that summer travel is “definitely having an effect” on the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Southern Tier.

COVID-19 cases in the Southern Tier reached its highest mark since May 27 with 21 new cases between the eight counties in a single day.

Sixteen of those new cases were reported in Broome County where 47 new cases have been confirmed since June 20. Only two new cases were reported between Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler.

We’re keeping a close eye on the numbers and watching for clusters or spikes with a commonality. The increase in positives across the country for states that aren’t imposing the same types of precautions New York State has is definitely having an effect on our numbers due to Summer travel. We’ve also seen a substantial increase in local complaints involving mask and social distancing violations across the Chemung County. Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss

Seventy-three new cases have been reported in the region over the last seven days.

The number of new cases per 100K in the Southern Tier has also more than doubled in recent days, matching the levels reported in early June.

Comparatively, the Southern Tier remains one of the best regions in the Empire State with the second-lowest percentage of positive tests per day on a 7 day rolling average and for new cases per 100K, also on a rolling average. The region’s Gross New Hospitalizations per 100K is the best in New York.

As a whole, New York State reported 726 new cases, surging the total number of known cases in the state over 396,000. Eleven more deaths were also reported by the Governor’s office, brining the state death toll to 24,896.

On a positive note, the number of hospitalizations, new patients admitted, and intubations decreased in the state with only 190 ICU patients, two more than yesterday.

“New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that’s reflected in yesterday’s low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance. Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.” Governor Andrew Cuomo

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Patient Hospitalization — 844 (-13)

— 844 (-13) Patients Newly Admitted — 63 (-10)

— 63 (-10) Hospital Counties — 29

— 29 Number ICU — 190 (+2)

— 190 (+2) Number ICU with Intubation — 119 (-6)

— 119 (-6) Total Discharges — 70,877 (+83)

— 70,877 (+83) Deaths – 11

– 11 Total Deaths – 24,896

Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 726, or 1.16 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGION WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY Capital Region 1.20% 1.10% 0.90% Central New York 1.60% 0.90% 1.40% Finger Lakes 1.50% 1.80% 0.70% Long Island 1.10% 0.90% 1.00% Mid-Hudson 1.10% 1.40% 1.10% Mohawk Valley 2.10% 2.90% 1.20% New York City 1.30% 1.50% 1.40% North Country 0.40% 1.20% 0.30% Southern Tier 0.50% 0.50% 0.90% Western New York 1.00% 1.70% 1.40%

The Governor also confirmed 726 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 396,598 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 396,598 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,145 15 Allegany 63 0 Broome 752 16 Cattaraugus 127 3 Cayuga 120 0 Chautauqua 131 2 Chemung 146 1 Chenango 149 1 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 474 0 Cortland 50 2 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,238 7 Erie 7,462 35 Essex 47 1 Franklin 33 0 Fulton 261 0 Genesee 239 0 Greene 263 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 172 0 Jefferson 93 0 Lewis 31 1 Livingston 131 1 Madison 363 3 Monroe 3,922 37 Montgomery 119 0 Nassau 41,988 41 Niagara 1,277 15 NYC 216,730 368 Oneida 1,725 17 Onondaga 2,928 19 Ontario 278 3 Orange 10,766 7 Orleans 282 0 Oswego 206 0 Otsego 86 2 Putnam 1,335 2 Rensselaer 563 4 Rockland 13,629 6 Saratoga 562 1 Schenectady 831 7 Schoharie 58 0 Schuyler 13 0 Seneca 70 0 St. Lawrence 223 1 Steuben 269 1 Suffolk 41,585 47 Sullivan 1,456 1 Tioga 145 2 Tompkins 178 0 Ulster 1,825 10 Warren 268 2 Washington 246 0 Wayne 183 2 Westchester 35,020 40 Wyoming 96 1 Yates 48 2

The Southern Tier remains in phase four of the Governor’s reopening plan.