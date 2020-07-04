Southern Tier reports 21 new cases of COVID-19, most in a single day since May 27

(WETM) – Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss says that summer travel is “definitely having an effect” on the increase in COVID-19 cases in the Southern Tier.

COVID-19 cases in the Southern Tier reached its highest mark since May 27 with 21 new cases between the eight counties in a single day.

Sixteen of those new cases were reported in Broome County where 47 new cases have been confirmed since June 20. Only two new cases were reported between Chemung, Steuben, and Schuyler.

We’re keeping a close eye on the numbers and watching for clusters or spikes with a commonality. The increase in positives across the country for states that aren’t imposing the same types of precautions New York State has is definitely having an effect on our numbers due to Summer travel. We’ve also seen a substantial increase in local complaints involving mask and social distancing violations across the Chemung  County.

Chemung County Executive Christopher Moss

Seventy-three new cases have been reported in the region over the last seven days.

The number of new cases per 100K in the Southern Tier has also more than doubled in recent days, matching the levels reported in early June.

Comparatively, the Southern Tier remains one of the best regions in the Empire State with the second-lowest percentage of positive tests per day on a 7 day rolling average and for new cases per 100K, also on a rolling average. The region’s Gross New Hospitalizations per 100K is the best in New York.

As a whole, New York State reported 726 new cases, surging the total number of known cases in the state over 396,000. Eleven more deaths were also reported by the Governor’s office, brining the state death toll to 24,896.

On a positive note, the number of hospitalizations, new patients admitted, and intubations decreased in the state with only 190 ICU patients, two more than yesterday.

“New Yorkers bent the curve of this deadly virus by being smart and taking proper precautions throughout this pandemic, and that’s reflected in yesterday’s low hospitalizations and rate of positive tests,” Governor Cuomo said. “However, our actions today determine our numbers tomorrow, and as we move through this holiday weekend, I strongly urge everyone to closely follow state guidance on safe practices and local governments to enforce that guidance. Being New York tough means being New York smart: wear a mask, wash your hands and practice social distancing.”

Governor Andrew Cuomo

Today’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Patient Hospitalization — 844 (-13)
  • Patients Newly Admitted — 63 (-10)
  • Hospital Counties — 29
  • Number ICU — 190 (+2)
  • Number ICU with Intubation — 119 (-6)
  • Total Discharges — 70,877 (+83)
  • Deaths – 11
  • Total Deaths – 24,896

Of the 62,403 tests conducted in New York State yesterday, 726, or 1.16 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive tests over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWEDNESDAYTHURSDAYFRIDAY
Capital Region1.20%1.10%0.90%
Central New York1.60%0.90%1.40%
Finger Lakes1.50%1.80%0.70%
Long Island1.10%0.90%1.00%
Mid-Hudson1.10%1.40%1.10%
Mohawk Valley2.10%2.90%1.20%
New York City1.30%1.50%1.40%
North Country0.40%1.20%0.30%
Southern Tier0.50%0.50%0.90%
Western New York1.00%1.70%1.40%

The Governor also confirmed 726 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 396,598 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 396,598 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,14515
Allegany630
Broome75216
Cattaraugus1273
Cayuga1200
Chautauqua1312
Chemung1461
Chenango1491
Clinton1010
Columbia4740
Cortland502
Delaware910
Dutchess4,2387
Erie7,46235
Essex471
Franklin330
Fulton2610
Genesee2390
Greene2630
Hamilton60
Herkimer1720
Jefferson930
Lewis311
Livingston1311
Madison3633
Monroe3,92237
Montgomery1190
Nassau41,98841
Niagara1,27715
NYC216,730368
Oneida1,72517
Onondaga2,92819
Ontario2783
Orange10,7667
Orleans2820
Oswego2060
Otsego862
Putnam1,3352
Rensselaer5634
Rockland13,6296
Saratoga5621
Schenectady8317
Schoharie580
Schuyler130
Seneca700
St. Lawrence2231
Steuben2691
Suffolk41,58547
Sullivan1,4561
Tioga1452
Tompkins1780
Ulster1,82510
Warren2682
Washington2460
Wayne1832
Westchester35,02040
Wyoming961
Yates482

The Southern Tier remains in phase four of the Governor’s reopening plan.

