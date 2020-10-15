Spencer-Van Etten CSD closed for in-person learning due to COVID-19 case

(WETM) – The Spencer-Van Etten Central School District has been directed to close until Oct. 26 due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

An S-VE employee who works in multiple locations has tested positive for COVID-19. The individual has begun the quarantine process and we are working with the Tioga County Health Department to assist with contact tracing. Any person who was in direct contact with the confirmed case will be notified by the Department of Health, asked to quarantine, and given further guidance. Your child may have had no contact with the positive case; however, due to the extent of the district-wide exposure, the district has been directed by the Department of Health to close effective immediately until October 26th. Parents and guardians should pick up your child from school as soon as possible. Please check your email for more information before calling the district to allow our phone lines to be open; however, you may call if needed. We appreciate your help with this matter

The news comes the same day Corning-Painted Post announced that their middle school would be going to virtual learning due to multiple COVID-19 cases.

