St. James Hospital to pause elective surgeries

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – St. James Hospital in Hornell is pausing elective surgeries in response to an executive order from Governor Hochul.

St. James said the pause is temporary and will “review the situation on a weekly basis.” It will continue to do emergency and urgent surgeries.

“We have been running at well over 100% inpatient capacity for several weeks,” said Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bilal Ahmed. “The vast majority of the COVID-positive inpatients are unvaccinated, and are seriously ill by the time they arrive at our emergency department and need to be admitted.”

Emergency surgeries will be decided by the surgeon and the patient’s clinical team, the hospital said.

