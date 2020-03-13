St. James Hospital visitor restrictions

Hornell, N.Y. (WETM) – Following guidelines issued by the Steuben County Department of Public Health and endorsed by the hospital, St. James Hospital has changed guidelines for patient visits and access to its facility effective at 8 pm on Friday, March 13.

One visitor at a time will be allowed with each patient on the inpatient unit, and two designated guardians will be allowed per pediatric inpatient. All visitors will be required to answer health questions.The hospital also will limit the number of people allowed in the main lobby and family waiting areas.

“We must take action to halt potential spread of this new virus by limiting the number of visitors allowed in our patient areas. We understand the desire to be with loved ones and the benefits your presence and support contribute towards healing. We apologize for the inconvenience and disappointment this causes and will return to regular visiting practices as soon as it is deemed safe to do so.” Bilal Ahmed, M.D., St. James Hospital chief medical officer.



Starting at 8pm tonight and until further notice, visitors to St. James Hospital (411 Canisteo St.) must use the main Lobby entrance only. Patients who have appointments at the Medical Office Building (7309 Seneca Rd.) may continue to use all entrances.

These restrictions do not impact the planned opening of the new St. James Hospital (7329 Seneca Rd.) at 8 am on March 17.