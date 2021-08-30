St. James reinstates visitation restrictions

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – St. James Hospital is implementing new visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise around the community.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, there will be no visitation for adult COVID-positive patients in

the medical-surgical unit; non-COVID patients may have a total of two designated visitors during the

inpatient stay, but only one visitor per day for up to four hours.

There are exceptions for pediatric, special-needs patients, or end-of-life care.

Visitation rules are as follows:

Medical-Surgical Unit:

Visiting hours 11am – 8pm (two designated visitors per patient stay; one visitor per day

for up to four hours)

for up to four hours) No visitation for COVID-positive patients

Exceptions: Pediatric and special needs patients or end-of-life care

Emergency Department:

No restrictions on visiting hours

One support person per patient

Exceptions: Pediatric and special needs patients or end-of-life care

Surgery Department:

No restriction on visiting hours

One support person per patient to wait in the family waiting room

Outpatient Visits:

One support person allowed per patient for all outpatient programs, including all services

in the Medical Office Building

All visitors to the hospital or medical office building must wear masks and be screened upon entry.