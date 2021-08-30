St. James reinstates visitation restrictions

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – St. James Hospital is implementing new visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise around the community.
Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, there will be no visitation for adult COVID-positive patients in
the medical-surgical unit; non-COVID patients may have a total of two designated visitors during the
inpatient stay, but only one visitor per day for up to four hours.
There are exceptions for pediatric, special-needs patients, or end-of-life care.
Visitation rules are as follows:
Medical-Surgical Unit:
- Visiting hours 11am – 8pm (two designated visitors per patient stay; one visitor per day
for up to four hours)
- No visitation for COVID-positive patients
- Exceptions: Pediatric and special needs patients or end-of-life care
Emergency Department:
- No restrictions on visiting hours
- One support person per patient
- Exceptions: Pediatric and special needs patients or end-of-life care
Surgery Department:
- No restriction on visiting hours
- One support person per patient to wait in the family waiting room
Outpatient Visits:
- One support person allowed per patient for all outpatient programs, including all services
in the Medical Office Building
All visitors to the hospital or medical office building must wear masks and be screened upon entry.