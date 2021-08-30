St. James reinstates visitation restrictions

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gurney in hospital hallway

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – St. James Hospital is implementing new visitation restrictions as COVID-19 cases rise around the community.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 31, there will be no visitation for adult COVID-positive patients in
the medical-surgical unit; non-COVID patients may have a total of two designated visitors during the
inpatient stay, but only one visitor per day for up to four hours.

There are exceptions for pediatric, special-needs patients, or end-of-life care.

Visitation rules are as follows:

Medical-Surgical Unit:

  • Visiting hours 11am – 8pm (two designated visitors per patient stay; one visitor per day
    for up to four hours)
  • No visitation for COVID-positive patients
  • Exceptions: Pediatric and special needs patients or end-of-life care

Emergency Department:

  • No restrictions on visiting hours
  • One support person per patient
  • Exceptions: Pediatric and special needs patients or end-of-life care

Surgery Department:

  • No restriction on visiting hours
  • One support person per patient to wait in the family waiting room

Outpatient Visits:

  • One support person allowed per patient for all outpatient programs, including all services
    in the Medical Office Building

All visitors to the hospital or medical office building must wear masks and be screened upon entry.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now