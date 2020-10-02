Staff member at Bethany Village tests positive for COVID-19

(WETM) – A staff member at Bethany Village has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a letter released by the nursing facility.

The letter says that the facility because aware of the test on Oct. 1 and that the employee had direct contact with one resident.

All residents at the facility will be tested as a precaution and visitation will be suspended for 14 days, per Department of Health guidelines.

The facility says residents and families will be contacted if there are any changes.

On Thursday Chemung County reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 with 114 active cases.