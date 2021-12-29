State announces 13 new testing sites, including CNY, Finger Lakers and Mohawk Valley

(WSYR-TV) — 13 new state testing sites opened Wednesday to help address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in New York, partly because of the new omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced.
The sites are open Wednesday, December 29, 2021, and will close by 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve and remain closed the following day.
“As we get through this winter surge, we must remember we are not defenseless in our fight against the virus, and we need to use the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Remember to stay home if you’re sick, wear your mask, and if you haven’t yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible.”
A list of the new testing sites by region is available below:
- Central New York
- Moravia Fire Department
- 38 Keeler Street
- Moravia, NY 13118
- Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
- Moravia Fire Department
- Finger Lakes
- SUNY Genesee Community College
- Albion Campus Center
- 456 West Avenue
- Albion, NY 14411
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- SUNY Genesee Community College
- Long Island
- IBEW Local 25
- 370 Motor Parkway
- Hauppauge, NY 11788
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Kennedy Memorial Park
- 335 Greenwich Street
- Hempstead, NY 11550
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
- IBEW Local 25
- Mohawk Valley
- American Legion Post
- 86 West Main Street
- Milford, NY 13807
- Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.
- American Legion Post
- New York City
- Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
- 163 West 125th Street
- New York, NY 10027
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Central Family Life Center
- 59 Wright Street
- Staten Island, NY 10304
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Concourse Village Community Center
- 777 Concourse Village East
- Bronx, NY 10451
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Kings Plaza Mall
- 5100 Kings Plaza
- Brooklyn, NY 11234
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- York College Performing Arts Center
- 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard
- Jamaica, NY 11451
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
- North Country
- Citizens Advocates
- 201 West Main Street
- Malone, NY 12953
- Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Maple Ridge Center
- 7421 East Road
- Lowville, NY 13367
- Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
- Citizens Advocates
- Southern Tier
- Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café
- 1009 North Franklin Street
- Watkins Glen, NY 14891
- Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café
Appointments are required. Additional sites throughout the state are being planned as well, and information regarding these sites will be announced soon. New Yorkers can find sites near them here.