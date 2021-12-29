State announces 13 new testing sites, including CNY, Finger Lakers and Mohawk Valley

Charles Hoppmann is swabbed for a COVID-19 test as his family of four departs for a vacation in Milan, Italy, at a testing center operated by Nomi Health inside Miami International Airport, Friday, Dec. 17, 2021, in Miami. Nomi nurses said that both demand for tests and positivity rates at their testing center have risen significantly since Thanksgiving. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)

(WSYR-TV) — 13 new state testing sites opened Wednesday to help address the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in New York, partly because of the new omicron variant, Governor Kathy Hochul’s office announced.

The sites are open Wednesday, December 29, 2021, and will close by 4 p.m. New Year’s Eve and remain closed the following day.

“As we get through this winter surge, we must remember we are not defenseless in our fight against the virus, and we need to use the tools at our disposal,” Governor Hochul said. “These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers. Remember to stay home if you’re sick, wear your mask, and if you haven’t yet, get your vaccine or booster shot as soon as possible.”

A list of the new testing sites by region is available below:

Central New York Moravia Fire Department 38 Keeler Street Moravia, NY 13118 Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Saturday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Finger Lakes SUNY Genesee Community College Albion Campus Center 456 West Avenue Albion, NY 14411 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Long Island IBEW Local 25 370 Motor Parkway Hauppauge, NY 11788 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Kennedy Memorial Park 335 Greenwich Street Hempstead, NY 11550 Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Mohawk Valley American Legion Post 86 West Main Street Milford, NY 13807 Hours of Operation: Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday: 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

New York City Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building 163 West 125th Street New York, NY 10027 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Central Family Life Center 59 Wright Street Staten Island, NY 10304 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Concourse Village Community Center 777 Concourse Village East Bronx, NY 10451 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Kings Plaza Mall 5100 Kings Plaza Brooklyn, NY 11234 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. York College Performing Arts Center 94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard Jamaica, NY 11451 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

North Country Citizens Advocates 201 West Main Street Malone, NY 12953 Hours of Operation: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday: 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Maple Ridge Center 7421 East Road Lowville, NY 13367 Hours of Operation: Monday and Wednesdays: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.; Fridays: 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Southern Tier Watkins Glen State Park Gift Shop/The Glen Café 1009 North Franklin Street Watkins Glen, NY 14891 Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.



Appointments are required. Additional sites throughout the state are being planned as well, and information regarding these sites will be announced soon. New Yorkers can find sites near them here.