State announces #VaxForKids campaign

(WSYR-TV) — In an attempt to get kids five and older vaccinated, Governor Kathy Hochul announced a #VaxForKids campaign.

The campaign will look to reach parents, in both English and Spanish with advertisements on TV, radio and digital.

“The best protection for our kids is to ensure they get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended vaccine doses,” Governor Hochul said. “As COVID-19 continues to spread, the best armor for our children is the vaccine. It’s safe, effective, free, and over a half million children in New York between 5-11 years old have already gotten their first dose so far. With the #VaxForKids campaign, we are doubling down on our efforts to get this critical message out to even more parents and guardians.”

The PSA will feature the acting Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett.

To date, over 1.5 million children 5 – 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Jan. 10, 2022, 32.2% of children 5 – 11 and 73.4% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and 21.6% of children 5 – 11 and 65.4% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.

“Vaccines have been the backbone of pediatric care for decades, protecting our children against countless diseases. The COVID-19 vaccine is no different. I urge New Yorkers to make sure their children get fully vaccinated – and their third dose when eligible – so they have meaningful and continued protection against the virus,” Bassett said.

New sites will pop-up across the state to give children their doses. Locations and dates are still to be determined, but a hub has been established so parents/guardians can have information, resources, and FAQs on the vaccine.