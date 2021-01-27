State of the Virus: As cases decline, where can you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

(WETM) – Rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is underway but many eligible residents are strugglomg tp find a place to receive the vaccine.

This week on State of the Virus Dr. Michael Scalzone, Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer, discusses where you can look to find a vaccine and what myths you should ignore regarding the shots.

To check if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or to check availability at the New York mass vaccination sites, visit the Am I Eligible website.

You can also call the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).