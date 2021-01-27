State of the Virus: As cases decline, where can you get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – Rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine is underway but many eligible residents are strugglomg tp find a place to receive the vaccine.

This week on State of the Virus Dr. Michael Scalzone, Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer, discusses where you can look to find a vaccine and what myths you should ignore regarding the shots.

To check if you are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine or to check availability at the New York mass vaccination sites, visit the Am I Eligible website.

 You can also call the New York State COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now