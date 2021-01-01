As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the country, 18 News is working with local health experts to answer your questions regarding the virus.

Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. we will stream our conversation with a local health expert and ask them questions such as the state of the virus in the Twin Tiers, what symptoms people should be monitoring, how certain tests work, and other pertinent questions from the community.

To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.