State of the Virus: Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions with Excellus

(WETM) – There are just as many COVID questions as there are COVID-19 vaccines in the Twin Tiers as the slow rollout continues in our area. While eligibility has been expanded for those under 65 with comorbidities, the Southern Tier of New York is unable to get more than a couple hundred doses a week.

To help explain the rollout and the science behind the unprecedented vaccine development, we’re joined this week by Dr. Mona Chitre, the Chief Pharmacy Officer And Vice President Of Integrated Clinical Strategy for Excellus BlueCross BlueShield.

This week we talk about how the vaccines were created, how to get the vaccine, and what steps you need to take after receiving it.

