State of the Virus: Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

State of the Virus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – This week on State of the Virus we’re joined by Dr. Jeremy Lux, Chair of Arnot’s Department of Emergency Medicine, discussing the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and who the next group of eligible residents are.

This week’s questions submitted by viewers focus on the COVID-19 vaccine, including where to get it, who is eligible, and when more vaccines could become available.

To submit your questions for future episodes, email news@wetmtv.com.

State of the Virus streams every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on MyTwinTiers.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now