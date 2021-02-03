State of the Virus: Answering your COVID-19 vaccine questions

(WETM) – This week on State of the Virus we’re joined by Dr. Jeremy Lux, Chair of Arnot’s Department of Emergency Medicine, discussing the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and who the next group of eligible residents are.

This week’s questions submitted by viewers focus on the COVID-19 vaccine, including where to get it, who is eligible, and when more vaccines could become available.

