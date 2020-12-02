State of the Virus: Dr. Justin Nistico of Arnot Health answers your COVID-19 questions

State of the Virus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WETM) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the country, 18 News is working with local health experts to answer your questions regarding the virus.

Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. we will stream our conversation with a local health expert and ask them questions such as the state of the virus in the Twin Tiers, what to expect when a vaccine begins to roll out, and how hospital workers are handling the rise in cases.

To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.

