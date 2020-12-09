State of the Virus: Dr. Michael Scalzone answers your COVID-19 questions

(WETM) – As cases of COVID-19 continue to grow across the country, 18 News is working with local health experts to answer your questions regarding the virus.

Every Wednesday at 7 p.m. we will stream our conversation with a local health expert. This week we’re joined by Guthrie’s Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone, who helps explain the current state of COVID-19 after the Thanksgiving holiday.

Dr. Scalzone will also answer your questions regarding Christmas, how often the general public should get a COVID test, and when we could expect to see the vaccine for the general public.

To submit a question for future episodes, fill out the State of the Virus question form.