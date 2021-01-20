State of the Virus: Getting the COVID-19 vaccine and a local decline in deaths

(WETM) – This week on State of the Virus we’re joined by Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality officer for Guthrie.

This week’s questions submitted by viewers focus on the COVID-19 vaccine, including where to get it, who is eligible, and when more vaccines could become available.

Dr. Scalzone also discredits rumors regarding the vaccine and how it may impact those who take it.

To submit your questions for future episodes, email news@wetmtv.com.

State of the Virus streams every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on MyTwinTiers.com.