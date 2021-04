(WETM) – This week on State of the Virus we talk with Dr. Justin Nistico, an Infectious Disease Specialist at Arnot Health about the latest news regarding COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine.

We discuss what to expect when you get your COVID-19 vaccine, the six month rumor, and what the “double mutant” is.

If you have COVID-19 or vaccine questions for our local doctors email us at news@wetmtv.com for future episodes.