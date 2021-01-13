State of the Virus: Latest on the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

(WETM) – With cases of COVID-19 continuing to hit our communities, we’re giving members of the community an opportunity to ask doctors questions regarding the virus and the vaccines.

Today we’re joined by Dr. Jeremy Lux, Chair of Arnot’s Department of Emergency Medicine, discussing the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine and who the next group of eligble residents are.

To submit your questions for future episodes, email news@wetmtv.com.

State of the Virus streams every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. on MyTwinTiers.com.

