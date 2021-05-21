State of the Virus: Local doctors answer parent’s COVID-19 vaccine questions for kids

(WETM) – Children 12 and older in the United States are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. However, hesitancy surrounding the vaccine remains high among parents, some unsure about the COVID-19 vaccine and others with vaccines in general.

This week on State of the Virus we’re joined by Dr. Philip Heffner, Pediatrics Systems Chief for Guthrie, and Dr. Justin Nistico, Infectious Disease Specialist for Arnot Health, to answer questions submitted by parents regarding the COVID-19 vaccine.

Dr. Heffner and Dr. Nistico discuss the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine when it comes to children, why children need to be vaccinated in order to protect the general public, and other important questions regarding the vaccine.