State of the Virus Roundtable: Local health leaders discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 pandemic

State of the Virus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COVID-19 Dashboards

Worldwide Dashboard

Chemung County Dashboard

Steuben County Dashboard

Pennsylvania Dashboard

Schuyler County COVID Page

(WETM) – This week we have a special edition of State of the Virus with a roundtable featuring leaders from three of our local healthcare providers.

We’re joined by Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer for Guthrie; James Nobles, President & CEO of Laurel Health; and Dr. Ken Herzl-Betz, Chief Medical Officer for Arnot Health.

During our discussion we look back at one year of living in a world dominated by COVID-19, lessons learned from the pandemic, and how the world will adjust and be better from this time.

We’ll have more on the one year of COVID-19 in our 18 News Special Report, Lessons Learned, during 18 News at 5:30 p.m. on March 30.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.
Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now