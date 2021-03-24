State of the Virus Roundtable: Local health leaders discuss lessons learned from COVID-19 pandemic

(WETM) – This week we have a special edition of State of the Virus with a roundtable featuring leaders from three of our local healthcare providers.

We’re joined by Dr. Michael Scalzone, Chief Quality Officer for Guthrie; James Nobles, President & CEO of Laurel Health; and Dr. Ken Herzl-Betz, Chief Medical Officer for Arnot Health.

During our discussion we look back at one year of living in a world dominated by COVID-19, lessons learned from the pandemic, and how the world will adjust and be better from this time.

We’ll have more on the one year of COVID-19 in our 18 News Special Report, Lessons Learned, during 18 News at 5:30 p.m. on March 30.