State of the Virus: What you need to know about the Johnson & Johnson vaccine pause

(WETM) – This week on State of the Virus we look at the decision made by the Centers for Disease Control and the Food and Drug Administration to recommend a pause in administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The recommendation comes after six cases of rare blood clots were found among more than seven million doses administered in the United States.

Dr. Michael Scalzone of Guthrie helps explain why the recommendation was made and what you should do if you received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

If you have a question regarding COVID-19 for one of our local experts to answer, email us at news@wetmtv.com.