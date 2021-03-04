State of the Virus: Where the Northern Tier stands in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout

(WETM) – Like many communities across the United States, the Northern Tier of Pennsylvania was heavily impacted by COVID-19. In this week’s edition of State of the Virus we’re joined by James Nobles, the President & CEO of Laurel Health Centers, and the Chairman of the Tioga County COVID-19 taskforce.

We discuss the state of COVID-19 in Tioga County, the rollout of the vaccine in rural communities, and what lies ahead as the pandemic appears to be coming to an end.

If you have a question for our local health experts regarding COVID-19, email news@wetmtv.com.

State of the Virus streams exclusively on MyTwinTiers.com every Wednesday at 7 p.m.