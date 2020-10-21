State Senator O’Mara reacts to Elmira being placed in orange zone

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – “I was not expecting this to come, and it’s come with very little information.”

State Senator Tom O’Mara is reacting to Governor Cuomo’s announcement that portions of Chemung County would be placed in the orange zone restrictions, closing schools and some non-essential businesses.

The Governor says the decision was made after the county had a 5% daily positive test average for three weeks. Chemung County currently has 158 total cases and reported 39 new cases on Wednesday prior to the Governor’s announcement.

O’Mara says there’s still no clarity on which areas are in the orange and yellow zones or which businesses are affected.

“The planning and communication from the Governor’s office at this point is abysmal.”

Chemung County Executive Chris Moss says the county is waiting for more details from the Governor’s office about when the shut down will begin and which zip codes will be included.

According to the Governor’s graphic, businesses that will shut down under the orange zone include gyms and barbershops.

“Nobody wants to lockdown or shutout businesses… I’m very concerned with this significant step being taken by the Governor.”

O’Mara says the Governor should have included local leaders in his decision to place the region in an orange zone.

“Not to be including our county leaders, our county public health department, business community, is just appalling to me.”

County Executive Moss says he was not notified until 11:15 a.m., about 15 minutes before Governor Cuomo’s press conference began on Wednesday.

Excerpts of County Executive Moss’ press conference can be viewed below: