Statewide 7-day average positivity rate falls to 0.89 percent

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day average COVID positivity rate fell for the 50 consecutive days, according to the Governor’s office.
- 1,357 patient hospitalizations statewide.
- 307 patients in the ICD; 181 intubated.
- Statewide positivity rate 1.00 percent.
- 16 COVID deaths in New York on Monday.
“The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state’s numbers trending in the right direction,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID – the vaccine.”
Today’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 76,551
- Total Positive – 767
- Percent Positive – 1.00%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.89%
- Patient Hospitalization – 1,357 (+52)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -228
- Patients Newly Admitted – 142
- Number ICU – 307 (+4)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 181 (-4)
- Total Discharges – 181,319 (+88)
- Deaths – 16
- Total Deaths – 42,624
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Bed in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region
|Capital Region
|243
|193
|21%
|Central New York
|225
|176
|22%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|234
|41%
|Long Island
|845
|540
|36%
|Mid-Hudson
|643
|361
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|76
|22%
|New York City
|2,430
|1,783
|27%
|North Country
|54
|30
|44%
|Southern Tier
|115
|63
|45%
|Western New York
|545
|337
|38%
|Statewide
|5,594
|3,793
|32%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Capital Region
|1.08%
|1.11%
|1.15%
|Central New York
|1.55%
|1.56%
|1.52%
|Finger Lakes
|2.38%
|2.34%
|2.33%
|Long Island
|0.76%
|0.72%
|0.72%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.84%
|0.78%
|0.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.91%
|0.92%
|0.99%
|New York City
|0.71%
|0.69%
|0.68%
|North Country
|1.47%
|1.45%
|1.39%
|Southern Tier
|0.62%
|0.64%
|0.62%
|Western New York
|1.53%
|1.49%
|1.51%
|Statewide
|0.92%
|0.90%
|0.89%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, May 22, 2021
|Sunday, May 23, 2021
|Monday, May 24, 2021
|Bronx
|0.73%
|0.74%
|0.70%
|Kings
|0.85%
|0.81%
|0.81%
|New York
|0.44%
|0.44%
|0.42%
|Queens
|0.75%
|0.71%
|0.69%
|Richmond
|0.84%
|0.83%
|0.84%
Of the 2,080,113 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,583
|17
|Allegany
|3,511
|5
|Broome
|18,499
|7
|Cattaraugus
|5,672
|1
|Cayuga
|6,282
|1
|Chautauqua
|8,888
|15
|Chemung
|7,641
|4
|Chenango
|3,456
|1
|Clinton
|4,824
|0
|Columbia
|4,038
|1
|Cortland
|3,839
|6
|Delaware
|2,348
|0
|Dutchess
|29,338
|9
|Erie
|89,031
|33
|Essex
|1,587
|1
|Franklin
|2,530
|0
|Fulton
|4,379
|3
|Genesee
|5,407
|3
|Greene
|3,386
|0
|Hamilton
|313
|0
|Herkimer
|5,148
|4
|Jefferson
|6,041
|8
|Lewis
|2,767
|4
|Livingston
|4,473
|3
|Madison
|4,519
|2
|Monroe
|67,967
|75
|Montgomery
|4,240
|3
|Nassau
|182,945
|43
|Niagara
|19,910
|13
|NYC
|932,008
|288
|Oneida
|22,393
|9
|Onondaga
|38,475
|17
|Ontario
|7,365
|3
|Orange
|48,061
|18
|Orleans
|3,093
|0
|Oswego
|7,546
|11
|Otsego
|3,433
|3
|Putnam
|10,564
|3
|Rensselaer
|11,174
|4
|Rockland
|46,793
|11
|Saratoga
|15,250
|8
|Schenectady
|13,112
|15
|Schoharie
|1,682
|2
|Schuyler
|1,048
|1
|Seneca
|1,996
|1
|St. Lawrence
|6,591
|7
|Steuben
|6,871
|4
|Suffolk
|200,163
|48
|Sullivan
|6,606
|5
|Tioga
|3,762
|2
|Tompkins
|4,300
|0
|Ulster
|13,851
|7
|Warren
|3,623
|1
|Washington
|3,117
|1
|Wayne
|5,732
|4
|Westchester
|129,207
|28
|Wyoming
|3,561
|2
|Yates
|1,174
|2
Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,624. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Erie
|2
|Kings
|1
|Manhattan
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Queens
|3
|Richmond
|2
|Suffolk
|2
|Westchester
|2