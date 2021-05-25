Statewide 7-day average positivity rate falls to 0.89 percent

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day average COVID positivity rate fell for the 50 consecutive days, according to the Governor’s office.

1,357 patient hospitalizations statewide.

307 patients in the ICD; 181 intubated.

Statewide positivity rate 1.00 percent.

16 COVID deaths in New York on Monday.

“The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state’s numbers trending in the right direction,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID – the vaccine.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 76,551

– 76,551 Total Positive – 767

– 767 Percent Positive – 1.00%

– 1.00% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.89%

– 0.89% Patient Hospitalization – 1,357 (+52)

– 1,357 (+52) Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -228

– -228 Patients Newly Admitted – 142

– 142 Number ICU – 307 (+4)

– 307 (+4) Number ICU with Intubation – 181 (-4)

– 181 (-4) Total Discharges – 181,319 (+88)

– 181,319 (+88) Deaths – 16

– 16 Total Deaths – 42,624

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

Region Total ICU Bed in Region Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region Capital Region 243 193 21% Central New York 225 176 22% Finger Lakes 397 234 41% Long Island 845 540 36% Mid-Hudson 643 361 44% Mohawk Valley 97 76 22% New York City 2,430 1,783 27% North Country 54 30 44% Southern Tier 115 63 45% Western New York 545 337 38% Statewide 5,594 3,793 32%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Saturday, May 22, 2021 Sunday, May 23, 2021 Monday, May 24, 2021 Capital Region 1.08% 1.11% 1.15% Central New York 1.55% 1.56% 1.52% Finger Lakes 2.38% 2.34% 2.33% Long Island 0.76% 0.72% 0.72% Mid-Hudson 0.84% 0.78% 0.79% Mohawk Valley 0.91% 0.92% 0.99% New York City 0.71% 0.69% 0.68% North Country 1.47% 1.45% 1.39% Southern Tier 0.62% 0.64% 0.62% Western New York 1.53% 1.49% 1.51% Statewide 0.92% 0.90% 0.89%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Saturday, May 22, 2021 Sunday, May 23, 2021 Monday, May 24, 2021 Bronx 0.73% 0.74% 0.70% Kings 0.85% 0.81% 0.81% New York 0.44% 0.44% 0.42% Queens 0.75% 0.71% 0.69% Richmond 0.84% 0.83% 0.84%

Of the 2,080,113 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 24,583 17 Allegany 3,511 5 Broome 18,499 7 Cattaraugus 5,672 1 Cayuga 6,282 1 Chautauqua 8,888 15 Chemung 7,641 4 Chenango 3,456 1 Clinton 4,824 0 Columbia 4,038 1 Cortland 3,839 6 Delaware 2,348 0 Dutchess 29,338 9 Erie 89,031 33 Essex 1,587 1 Franklin 2,530 0 Fulton 4,379 3 Genesee 5,407 3 Greene 3,386 0 Hamilton 313 0 Herkimer 5,148 4 Jefferson 6,041 8 Lewis 2,767 4 Livingston 4,473 3 Madison 4,519 2 Monroe 67,967 75 Montgomery 4,240 3 Nassau 182,945 43 Niagara 19,910 13 NYC 932,008 288 Oneida 22,393 9 Onondaga 38,475 17 Ontario 7,365 3 Orange 48,061 18 Orleans 3,093 0 Oswego 7,546 11 Otsego 3,433 3 Putnam 10,564 3 Rensselaer 11,174 4 Rockland 46,793 11 Saratoga 15,250 8 Schenectady 13,112 15 Schoharie 1,682 2 Schuyler 1,048 1 Seneca 1,996 1 St. Lawrence 6,591 7 Steuben 6,871 4 Suffolk 200,163 48 Sullivan 6,606 5 Tioga 3,762 2 Tompkins 4,300 0 Ulster 13,851 7 Warren 3,623 1 Washington 3,117 1 Wayne 5,732 4 Westchester 129,207 28 Wyoming 3,561 2 Yates 1,174 2

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,624. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: