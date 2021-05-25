Statewide 7-day average positivity rate falls to 0.89 percent

(WETM) – The New York State seven-day average COVID positivity rate fell for the 50 consecutive days, according to the Governor’s office.

  • 1,357 patient hospitalizations statewide.
  • 307 patients in the ICD; 181 intubated.
  • Statewide positivity rate 1.00 percent.
  • 16 COVID deaths in New York on Monday.

“The hard work of New Yorkers combined with the vaccine have helped us prevent the spread of COVID and keep our state’s numbers trending in the right direction,” Governor Cuomo said. “While we are containing the COVID beast, our fight is not over. I want to encourage all New Yorkers to take advantage of our greatest tool against COVID – the vaccine.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 76,551
  • Total Positive – 767
  • Percent Positive – 1.00%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.89%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 1,357 (+52)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -228
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 142
  • Number ICU – 307 (+4)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 181 (-4)
  • Total Discharges – 181,319 (+88)
  • Deaths – 16
  • Total Deaths – 42,624

The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:

RegionTotal ICU Bed in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region
Capital Region24319321%
Central New York22517622%
Finger Lakes39723441%
Long Island84554036%
Mid-Hudson64336144%
Mohawk Valley977622%
New York City2,4301,78327%
North Country543044%
Southern Tier1156345%
Western New York54533738%
Statewide5,5943,79332%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, May 22, 2021Sunday, May 23, 2021Monday, May 24, 2021
Capital Region1.08%1.11%1.15%
Central New York1.55%1.56%1.52%
Finger Lakes2.38%2.34%2.33%
Long Island0.76%0.72%0.72%
Mid-Hudson0.84%0.78%0.79%
Mohawk Valley0.91%0.92%0.99%
New York City0.71%0.69%0.68%
North Country1.47%1.45%1.39%
Southern Tier0.62%0.64%0.62%
Western New York1.53%1.49%1.51%
Statewide0.92%0.90%0.89%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, May 22, 2021Sunday, May 23, 2021Monday, May 24, 2021
Bronx0.73%0.74%0.70%
Kings0.85%0.81%0.81%
New York0.44%0.44%0.42%
Queens0.75%0.71%0.69%
Richmond0.84%0.83%0.84%

Of the 2,080,113 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,58317
Allegany3,5115
Broome18,4997
Cattaraugus5,6721
Cayuga6,2821
Chautauqua8,88815
Chemung7,6414
Chenango3,4561
Clinton4,8240
Columbia4,0381
Cortland3,8396
Delaware2,3480
Dutchess29,3389
Erie89,03133
Essex1,5871
Franklin2,5300
Fulton4,3793
Genesee5,4073
Greene3,3860
Hamilton3130
Herkimer5,1484
Jefferson6,0418
Lewis2,7674
Livingston4,4733
Madison4,5192
Monroe67,96775
Montgomery4,2403
Nassau182,94543
Niagara19,91013
NYC932,008288
Oneida22,3939
Onondaga38,47517
Ontario7,3653
Orange48,06118
Orleans3,0930
Oswego7,54611
Otsego3,4333
Putnam10,5643
Rensselaer11,1744
Rockland46,79311
Saratoga15,2508
Schenectady13,11215
Schoharie1,6822
Schuyler1,0481
Seneca1,9961
St. Lawrence6,5917
Steuben6,8714
Suffolk200,16348
Sullivan6,6065
Tioga3,7622
Tompkins4,3000
Ulster13,8517
Warren3,6231
Washington3,1171
Wayne5,7324
Westchester129,20728
Wyoming3,5612
Yates1,1742

Yesterday, 16 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 42,624. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Erie2
Kings1
Manhattan1
Onondaga1
Queens3
Richmond2
Suffolk2
Westchester2

