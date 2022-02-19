Statewide positivity rate below 2%, Feb. 19 update

by: Richard Roman

NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Saturday, February 19, the statewide positivity rate of COVID-19 infections stands at 1.72% – below 2% for the first time since the Omicron variant of concern – since October 23. Health Officials said the total number of positive cases as of Friday is 3,050.

Health Officials said, statewide there have been 36 COVID deaths reported since Friday. The total amount of deaths reported through the Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) since the onset of the pandemic is now 54,412. Health Officials said total COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide since Friday are at 2,745 – lowest since November 27, as we continued to see a decline of COVID-19 positive rates and hospitalizations across all regions.

HERDS is a New York State Department of Health data source that collects and confirmed daily deaths data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes, and adult care facilities. HERD said the total number of deaths reported by healthcare facilities still stands at 68,628, this in addition to a total of deaths reported to and complied by the CDC statewide.


This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice, and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 36,699,053
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 29,087
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 262,473
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 91.5%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 82.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 85.3%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 12-17 with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 80.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 72.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 88.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.1%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows

REGION    Wednesday, February 16, 2022Thursday, February 17, 2022Friday, February 18, 2022
Capital Region24.4822.9923.33
Central New York33.9333.3430.76
Finger Lakes19.4218.4517.30
Long Island14.9614.2513.28
Mid-Hudson15.0215.3615.02
Mohawk Valley28.5527.2025.99
New York City13.2814.3913.70
North Country43.9240.5137.34
Southern Tier33.8531.9130.40
Western New York19.4419.2618.10
Statewide17.6917.7516.89

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONWednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 
Capital Region4.42%4.22%4.26%
Central New York6.15%6.37%5.88%
Finger Lakes4.51%4.25%3.97%
Long Island2.81%2.66%2.50%
Mid-Hudson2.69%2.71%2.61%
Mohawk Valley4.59%4.75%4.66%
New York City1.41%1.52%1.43%
North Country7.50%7.53%7.12%
Southern Tier4.11%3.78%3.63%
Western New York5.10%4.98%4.66%
Statewide2.50%2.50%2.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

BOROUGHWednesday, February 16, 2022 Thursday, February 17, 2022 Friday, February 18, 2022 
Bronx1.16%1.37%1.35%
Kings1.38%1.40%1.30%
New York1.38%1.72%1.61%
Queens1.58%1.53%1.42%
Richmond1.89%1.77%1.70%

As of Friday, February 18 3,050 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 4,884,161. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyNew Positive
Albany74
Allegany14
Broome58
Cattaraugus10
Cayuga20
Chautauqua28
Chemung27
Chenango12
Clinton32
Columbia12
Cortland8
Delaware7
Dutchess39
Erie140
Essex9
Franklin22
Fulton9
Genesee12
Greene2
Hamilton2
Herkimer23
Jefferson31
Lewis8
Livingston12
Madison24
Monroe102
Montgomery24
Nassau165
Niagara27
NYC964
Oneida49
Onondaga120
Ontario24
Orange70
Orleans3
Oswego53
Otsego19
Putnam23
Rensselaer95
Rockland41
Saratoga58
Schenectady39
Schoharie9
Schuyler3
Seneca5
St. Lawrence50
Steuben31
Suffolk143
Sullivan21
Tioga11
Tompkins25
Ulster41
Warren16
Washington11
Wayne17
Westchester140
Wyoming9
Yates7

Below is data that shows how many hospitalized individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 were admitted for COVID-19/COVID-19 complications and how many were admitted for non-COVID-19 conditions:

RegionCOVID-19 Patients currently hospitalizedAdmitted due to COVID or complications of COVID% Admitted due to COVID or complications of COVIDAdmitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission% Admitted where COVID was not included as one of the reasons for admission
Capital Region1579057.3%6742.7%
Central New York1177665.0%4135.0%
Finger Lakes34815945.7%18954.3%
Long Island42920347.3%22652.7%
Mid-Hudson2299742.4%13257.6%
Mohawk Valley594169.5%1830.5%
New York City1,02542341.3%60258.7%
North Country703448.6%3651.4%
Southern Tier1005353.0%4747.0%
Western New York21111052.1%10147.9%
Statewide2,7451,28646.8%1,45953.2%

The Omicron variant now represents more than 95% of the viruses in circulation. For more information on variant tracking, please visit here: COVID-19 Variant Data | Department of Health (ny.gov). 

As of Friday, February 18, 39 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 54,412. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

New Death Breakdown by county
CountyNew Deaths                                  
Allegany1
Bronx4
Chautauqua1
Erie2
Fulton1
Kings7
Lewis1
Monroe2
Nassau2
New York3
Oneida1
Onondaga1
Queens5
Richmond1
Rockland1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk3
Westchester2

