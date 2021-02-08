Steuben and Chemung Counties report the fewest new COVID-19 cases since the fall

STEUBEN, CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The number of new coronavirus cases have been decreasing across the U.S., including in Steuben and Chemung county.

Steuben County recorded 23 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5. This number is a significant decrease from the 217 new cases reported on Jan. 4 of this year.

Chemung County recorded 20 new COVID-19 cases on Feb. 8. There were 98 new cases on Jan. 6.

The current active cases as of Feb. 8, 2021 are:

Chemung County: 59 cases

Steuben County: 256 cases

Schuyler County: 28 cases

Tioga County: 124 cases

These numbers are the lowest they have been since the fall.

Darlene Smith, Steuben County’s public health director, said the largest contributing factor to this decrease is that the holidays are over.

Dr. Michael Scalzone, executive vice president and chief quality officer at Guthrie, agrees with Smith.

“What I don’t think this is yet, is the vaccine effect,” said Dr. Scalzone. “I think this is primarily the effect of getting past the holidays and having less gatherings and less time together.”

Chris Moss, Chemung County executive, hopes Tom Brady’s 7th ring has no effect on the number of cases.

“I’m hoping Super Bowl Sunday doesn’t cause a spike, but you know it normally takes two weeks before we see that spike,” said Moss. “I mean, the numbers are manageable now. I wish the hospitalizations would go down, there is a concern there. Obviously, we have 70 in the hospital, but we’re watching the numbers carefully.”

Dr. Scalzone said they have about 50% of the number of patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as they did four weeks ago.

“My clear advice says we have to stay the course,” said Dr. Scalzone. “Continue to watch this going down. Continue to be cautious. And the restrictions will be, I think, released slowly.”