Steuben confirms 7 additional positive cases of COVID-19, 154 total

BATH – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification that seven additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 154 confirmed cases. The individuals are residents of:

· Town of Bath

· Town of Erwin

· Town of Urbana (2)

· Village of Bath (2)

· Village of Hammondsport

One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases. All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department.

Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset. One or more of the individuals reported visiting the follow locations within that timeframe.

· 4/1/20 or 4/2/20 – Post Office in Bath

· 4/1/20 – Burger King drive through in Corning

· 4/1/20 – Rite Aid in Bath

· 4/1/20 – Save a Lot in Bath

· 4/2/20 – Kwik Fill in Hammondsport

· 4/6/20 – Pilot in Kanona

· 4/6/ 20 – 4/8/20 – Ready, Set, Grow Child Care Center in Corning

· 4/7/20 – 7-Eleven in Corning

· 4/8/20 – Dunkin Donuts drive through in Corning

· 4/8/20 – Traveled from NYC

· 4/8/20 – Traveled from Queens, NY

· 4/9/20 – Arby’s drive through in Bath

Additional information was shared from a previously reported positive individual that indicates they visited the following location while symptomatic:

· 4/4/20 & 4/7/20 – Taco Bell in Hornell

Management was notified and the location closed down to disinfect upon learning of the individual’s positive status.

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County's website at www.steubencony.org

