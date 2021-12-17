Steuben County 31-year-old dies from COVID; total now 263

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County has recorded another COVID-related death bringing the total to 263 for the county.

The woman who died was a 31-year-old from the Town of Campbell.

Earlier this week, the county reported the deaths of two other individuals, one of whom was a 24-year-old man.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the woman who has passed so young,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Masking, getting vaccinated and boosted, getting tested and staying home when feeling ill are all necessary to protect our loved ones during this time of high spread and with a very contagious variant in the region. We all want to gather and celebrate the holidays together, but please do so smartly and safely.”

On Thursday, December 16, Steuben County recorded 76 positive test results, and the Southern Tier had a total positivity rate of 102.54 per 100,000 people.