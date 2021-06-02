Steuben County announces six upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has scheduled six new COVID-19 vaccination clinics over the next two weeks offering Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

All clinic information and registration can be found at www.steubencony.org/covid and walk-ins are accepted at many clinics as well.

Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson on Thursday, June 3 at the Addison Middle/High School gym from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Registration is preferred; walk-ins are accepted.

at the Addison Middle/High School gym from 4:30 to 6:30 PM. Registration is preferred; walk-ins are accepted. Johnson & Johnson on Saturday, June 5 at the Steuben County Dairy Festival located at the 4H Building at the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath from 10 AM to 3 PM. This clinic is walk-in only.

at the Steuben County Dairy Festival located at the 4H Building at the Steuben County Fairgrounds in Bath from 10 AM to 3 PM. This clinic is walk-in only. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson on Monday, June 7 at the Jasper-Troupsburg Jr/Sr High School gym from 4 to 6 PM. Registration is preferred; walk-ins are accepted.

at the Jasper-Troupsburg Jr/Sr High School gym from 4 to 6 PM. Registration is preferred; walk-ins are accepted. Pfizer on Monday, June 14 at the Hornell High School cafeteria from 4:30 to 7 PM. Registration is requested.

at the Hornell High School cafeteria from 4:30 to 7 PM. Registration is requested. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Monday through Friday at the Civil Defense Training Center in Bath from 10 AM to 2 PM. Registration or walk-ins are accepted.

at the Civil Defense Training Center in Bath from 10 AM to 2 PM. Registration or walk-ins are accepted. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson on Tuesdays at the Hornell Community Arts Center from 10 AM to 2 PM. Registration or walk-ins are accepted.

Pfizer is available for anyone age 12 and older, and parent or guardian must accompany children under the age of 18 and complete a consent form. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are both available for anyone age 18 and older. Proof of date of birth is needed for anyone seeking vaccination. If the recipient is too young to have a driver’s permit or license, a birth certificate or passport are options of proof of age.

“COVID-19 cases continue to decrease as vaccination rates increase in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We hope to further this trend by offering vaccination clinics throughout the county and by utilizing all vaccine options currently available. Getting vaccinated offers protection to you and your family, and those who are fully vaccinated are not required to quarantine after an exposure. More protection and less disruption are win-wins for our residents.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.