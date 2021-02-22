Steuben County below 100 active cases of COVID-19, 31 new cases since Friday

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has reported that the county is now below 100 active cases of COVID-19, announcing just 31 new cases since Friday with 98 active cases.

This brings the total to 5,476 confirmed cases with 165 deaths, though no deaths have been reported since Feb. 12.

The individuals who recently tested positive are residents of the:

· City of Corning (4)

· City of Hornell

· Town of Bath

· Town of Caton (2)

· Town of Cohocton (2)

· Town of Dansville

· Town of Howard (2)

· Town of Lindley

· Town of Thurston

· Town of Tuscarora (2)

· Village of Addison (2)

· Village of Avoca

· Village of Bath (4)

· Village of Cohocton

· Village of Hammondsport (5)

· Village of Wayland

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset or date of test if asymptomatic through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks.

The investigations indicate:

· Seven individuals had contact with previously reported Steuben positives

· Two individuals are associated with Corning, Inc. at the Diesel Plant and Sullivan Park

· Five individuals returned from travel outside New York

In addition, the individuals reported visiting the following locations that could pose an exposure risk within their investigation timeframes:

· 2/14 – Lighthouse Wesleyan Church in Wayland

· 2/15 – Applebee’s in Painted Post

· 2/16 – Sky Gymnastics in Horseheads

· 2/16 – Steuben County 911 Building

· 2/16 – 2/18 – National Grid in Wellsville

· 2/17 – Burger King in Bath

· 2/18 – Saputo Dairy Foods in Friendship

· 2/19 – Siemens Energy in Painted Post

Today’s age groups for the positives are as follows:

· 0 – 9 years: 6

· 10 – 19 years: 6

· 20 – 29 years: 5

· 30 – 39 years: 3

· 40 – 49 years: 4

· 50 – 59 years: 2

· 60 – 69 years: 4

· 70 – 79 years: 1

“There have been four positive unrelated individuals linked with the Lighthouse Wesleyan Church in Wayland this month,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “The investigations indicate that guidelines are being followed at the church, so no attendees have met the requirements to be quarantined as contacts. However, because of the number of cases, we are strongly recommending that any parishioners or staff at the church who have attended services in the last month monitor for symptoms and consider getting tested.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.