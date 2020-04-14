Steuben County: Confirmed cases reach 160, new nursing home case

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that four additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total to 160 confirmed cases with 16 fatalities.

The individuals are residents of:

· Town of Bath (2)

· Town of Hartsville

· Village of North Hornell

An additional case has been reported from Elderwood at Hornell, a nursing home that has reported multiple cases among the staff and residents.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following location within that timeframe.

· 4/5/20, 4/8/20, 4/10/20 – Fred & Harriett Taylor Health Center

“We have been experiencing a lower average number of new daily cases in comparison to last week,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are hopeful this trend will continue. The efforts of community members staying home and really limiting contact outside their households is starting to be reflected in our new cases. If we all continue these precautions, our new cases will continue to dwindle, and we’ll sooner be able to return to normal life.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.