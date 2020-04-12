Steuben County confirms 11th COVID-19 death

BATH – An 82-year-old male nursing home resident in the City of Hornell has died from COVID-19, the 11th COVID-19-related death in Steuben County, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

The county’s latest COVID-19 fatality is the third in 24 hours following the death of a 78-year-old male and a 93-year-old female, both of whom lived in the City of Hornell.

As of 1 p.m. on April 12 Steuben County has reported 147 cases of COVID-19, including nearly 50 associated with a nursing home in Hornell.

Multiple COVID-19 deaths have been reported at Hornell Gardens and cases have been reported confirmed by leaders at Elderwood in Hornell. It is unknown at this time where the recent cases were reported.

Hornell Gardens CEO declined to comment earlier this week when asked about the prior deaths, but did say that there was not enough personal protective equipment coming from New York State.

“In these unprecedented times, it is important that we each honor those who have lost their lives to this horrific virus by doing our very best to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “When you absolutely must venture out for groceries or work, take proper precautions by wearing a face covering, staying at least six feet away from others, and washing your hands. Otherwise, stay home to save lives.”

All residents should continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.