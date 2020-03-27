Steuben County confirms 14 cases of COVID-19, 135 in quarantine

ARKPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has confirmed that a resident of Arkport has tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of Steuben County cases to 14 and 135 people are in quarantine.

The individual is currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff is investigating and identifying close contacts of the confirmed case and any exposure risk. The individual reported visiting the following locations while symptomatic and has been in isolation since.

· 3/18/2020 & 3/24/2020 St. James Medial Office Building

· 3/24/2020 Classy Café and Deli in Hornell – Midday

Cases in Steuben County have been reported in Corning, Bath, Hornell, Jasper, Cameron, Prattsburgh, and Hornellsville.

No deaths have been reported in Steuben, Chemung, or Schuyler County.

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if they become ill. All those known to have direct contact with the individual at these locations are being notified directly from Public Health staff.