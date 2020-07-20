Steuben County confirms 300th COVID-19 case, including four new cases

HORNELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department says four additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19 since Saturday, including its 300th cases.

The four new cases are in Greenwood, Hornby, and Hornellsville, according to the department.

The individuals are isolated and being monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset, or date of test if asymptomatic, through the day of the positive test result to identify any potential exposure risks. The investigation indicates the individuals visited the following locations within that timeframe:

· 7/13/20 – 7/17/20 Various Times – Walmart in Hornell

· 7/13/20 – 7/19/20 Various Times – Wegmans in Hornell

· 7/16/20 9:00 am – Buzzy’s Dream in Addison

· 7/16/20 Morning – Acorn Market gas station in Addison

· 7/16/20 Morning – Walmart in Painted Post

· 7/16/20 Morning – Dollar Tree in Painted Post

· 7/17/20 – Seneca View Skilled Nursing Facility in Montour Falls

· 7/18/20 Afternoon – The Scoop in Hornell

“COVID-19 is still present in our community and continues to spread,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “Masking and social distancing remain our best defense when out in public and interacting with others. Please continue to abide by the Governor’s Executive Orders and wear your mask in public when you cannot social distance. When in stores, restaurants or other businesses, you must wear masks as you cannot guarantee that you will be at least six feet away from everyone at all times.”

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

Fourty two people (mostly nursing home residents) have died from COVID-19 in Steuben County, and 247 people have recovered. Over 17,000 COVID-19 tests have been completed in Steuben County.