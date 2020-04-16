Steuben County confirms 5 new cases of COVID-19, 176 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports that five additional Steuben County residents have tested positive for COVID-19. bringing the county’s total to 176 confirmed cases with 19 deaths.

The individuals are residents of:

· City of Corning

· City of Hornell

· Town of Hornellsville

· Village of North Hornell (2)

Two of the individuals are currently hospitalized, bringing the total current number of hospitalizations to 14. One or more of the individuals are linked with previously reported cases.

Additional cases have been reported from Elderwood at Hornell, one of two nursing homes in the Hornell region heavily impacted by the virus.

Hornell Gardens, the second nursing home impacted heavily by the virus, is moving patients and staff who test negative for the virus to a facility in Waterloo.

So far, 78 patients have recovered in Steuben County.

The five individuals who recently tested positive are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigations indicate that one or more of the individuals reported visiting the following location within that timeframe.

· 4/9/20 – Southport Correctional Facility in Pine City

· 4/12/20 – Fastrac in Corning; pump only

· 4/14/20 Midday – Woodlawn Cemetery in Canisteo

UPDATED CASE NUMBERS:

Steuben at 176 with 19 deaths

Schuyler at 9 with no deaths

Chemung at 65 with 1 death

Tioga PA at 13 with 1 death

Bradford PA at 19 with 1 death

Tompkins NY 119 with 2 non-residential deaths (patients from the city)

Tioga NY 36 cases 1 death

“We continue to be extremely concerned about the increased prevalence of cases among our most vulnerable populations in nursing homes,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We are working with area facilities to increase testing and expect to have a more thorough picture of the status in nursing homes in the coming days.”

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.