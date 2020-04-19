Steuben County confirms four deaths related to COVID-19, 27 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department has received notification of the deaths of four individuals who had previously tested positive for COVID-19. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in Steuben County to 27.

One individual was a 77 year old female from the Village of Wayland who died while hospitalized outside the county. One individual was a 79 year old female from a nursing home in the Hornell area who died while hospitalized. One individual was an 81 year old male from the City of Corning who died while hospitalized, and the fourth individual was a 68 year old male from a nursing home in the Hornell area who died while hospitalized outside the county.

“The loss of four more individuals today is heartbreaking,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “As Steuben continues to report new cases and deaths daily, it remains fundamentally important for our community members to persevere in staying home, limiting contact outside the home, and wearing a mask when in public. Physical distancing is hard, but the consequences of not doing so are much worse.”

The Public Health Department recommends all residents to continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

