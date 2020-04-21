Steuben County confirms new cases of COVID-19, 198 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department reports it has received notification that two additional Steuben County residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total to 198 confirmed cases.

One individual is a resident of a Hornell area nursing home and one individual is a resident of the Town of Erwin.

The individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed case and exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

Per CDC and New York State Department of Health guidance, information is being collected beginning 48 hours prior to symptom onset through the day of the investigation. The investigation indicates that the individual reported visiting the following location within that timeframe.

· 4/19/20 afternoon – Tops in Corning

· 4/20/20 afternoon – Big Lots in Painted Post

“Our communities are coming together by staying apart,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. Residents can continue to help flatten the curve by maintaining good social distance practices.”

Only three new cases have been confirmed in Steuben County since April 20.

Twenty-seven fatalities have been confirmed in Steuben County, a majority in the Hornell region.

All residents, including those who visited the above locations, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and