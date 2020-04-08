Steuben County confirms new cases of COVID-19, 92 now confirmed

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is reporting five additional cases of COVID-19 in Steuben County, bringing the total to 92 confirmed cases.

The individuals are residents of:

· City of Hornell (2)

· Town of Prattsburgh

· Town of Woodhull

· Village of Hammondsport

One or more of the cases reported today is linked with previously reported individuals or nursing homes in the area. One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing the total current number of hospitalizations to 14.

All of the individuals are currently being isolated and monitored by the County Health Department. Public Health staff investigated and identified close contacts of the confirmed cases and any exposure risks. All those known to have direct contact with the individuals have been notified.

The investigations indicate that all of the individuals followed Public Health protocols, resulting in no known public exposure risks.

Other cases have been reported in the Town of Corning, City of Corning, Urbana, Bath, Cameron, Canisteo, Jasper, Dansville, Howard, Arkport, Wayland, Caton, Fremont, Greenwood, North Hornell, Prattsburgh, Hammondsport, Woodhull, Erwin, and Painted Post.

One individual is a resident of the Town of Canisteo; however the individual has been residing in Florida. The individual was tested in Florida and will remain in Florida, so no known public exposure risks occurred in Steuben County.

Eight Steuben County residents have recovered from the virus as of Thursday afternoon.

Residents, including those who visited the above locations on the days noted, should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.