Steuben County confirms two additional positive COVID-19 cases, 221 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health received notification that two additional county residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing totals to 221.

The individuals are residents of:

Town of Prattsburgh

Town of Wheeler

One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing total number of hospitalizations to 10.

The individuals reported visiting the following locations 48 hours prior to symptoms onset.

4/21, 4/22, 4/23/20 – The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors in Penn Yan

4/25/20 – (mid-afternoon) CVS in Penn Yan

