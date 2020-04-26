Steuben County confirms two additional positive COVID-19 cases, 221 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health received notification that two additional county residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing totals to 221.
The individuals are residents of:
- Town of Prattsburgh
- Town of Wheeler
One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing total number of hospitalizations to 10.
The individuals reported visiting the following locations 48 hours prior to symptoms onset.
- 4/21, 4/22, 4/23/20 – The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors in Penn Yan
- 4/25/20 – (mid-afternoon) CVS in Penn Yan
18 News will continue to bring you the latest numbers on-air and online.