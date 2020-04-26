1  of  2
Steuben County confirms two additional positive COVID-19 cases, 221 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health received notification that two additional county residents tested positive for COVID-19, bringing totals to 221.

The individuals are residents of:

  • Town of Prattsburgh
  • Town of Wheeler

One of the individuals is hospitalized, bringing total number of hospitalizations to 10.

The individuals reported visiting the following locations 48 hours prior to symptoms onset.

  • 4/21, 4/22, 4/23/20 – The Homestead at Soldiers & Sailors in Penn Yan
  • 4/25/20 – (mid-afternoon) CVS in Penn Yan

