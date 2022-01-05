Steuben County distributing free N95 masks, rapid tests to residents

This December 2020 image provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shows a counterfeit N95 surgical mask that was seized by ICE and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Federal investigators are probing a massive counterfeit N95 mask operation sold in at least five states to hospitals, medical facilities, and government agencies and expect the number to rise significantly in coming weeks. The fake 3M masks are at best a copyright violations and at worst unsafe fakes that put unknowing health care workers at grave risk for coronavirus. And they are becoming increasingly difficult to spot. (ICE via AP)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County will be offering free rapid tests and N95 masks to county residents beginning January 5.

In partnership with the Southern Tier Library System, the Steuben County Health Department offering the masks and test to families at local libraries until supplies run out. Families can take up to three boxes of tests. The KN95 masks and tests are also available at the Steuben County Public Health Office in Bath.

A list of participating libraries can be found on the STLS website, and directions for completing the 15-minute antigen tests can be found here.

Steuben County is encouraging residents to report any positive test results to the Health Department, providing a picture and contact information to the county website.

Steuben County follows Chemung County in proving masks for residents. Chemung County announced last week that KN95 masks would be available to residents at local libraries, grocery stores, and fire departments.