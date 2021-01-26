Steuben County gears up to distribute COVID vaccinations

STEUBEN COUNTY, NY (WETM) – Steuben County is getting ready to distribute more vaccines to people in Phase 1b.

Steuben will have multiple locations scattered throughout the county at local schools. For now, these will be closed pods, meaning only the people able to get a vaccine from these sites are in the phase 1b, such as firefighters and police officers who have been able to sign up through their employer.

“We already have standing agreements with school districts to use mainly their gymnasiums to be able to host vaccination sights, and the reason why that’s so important to us is, other than county office buildings, we don’t have a large vacant building to be able to stand up that we actually own,” Steuben County Manager Jack Wheeler said.

The county has been running vaccine drills for years, and they say they are ready to take on more vaccinations, but the problem is the low supply of the vaccine itself.

According to the CDC Phase 1b: