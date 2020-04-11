Steuben County has two additional deaths from COVID-19, 10 total

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of two deaths from COVID-19 bringing totals to 10.

They’ve also confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing totals to 147 positive cases.

The two individuals previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

One individual is a 78 year old male from the City of Hornell who died while hospitalized. The other individual is a 93 year old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area.

All residents are advised to continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

For the latest numbers, visit the Steuben County website.

