1  of  3
Breaking News
Steuben County has two additional deaths from COVID-19, 10 total First death in Tioga County from COVID-19 Chemung County at 51 total COVID-19 cases

Steuben County has two additional deaths from COVID-19, 10 total

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department received notification of two deaths from COVID-19 bringing totals to 10.

They’ve also confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 in the county bringing totals to 147 positive cases.

The two individuals previously tested positive for the coronavirus.

One individual is a 78 year old male from the City of Hornell who died while hospitalized. The other individual is a 93 year old female who died at a nursing home in the Hornell area.

All residents are advised to continue to stay home and monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms.

For the latest numbers, visit the Steuben County website.

18 News will bring the latest on-air and online.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 Testing Vs. Confirmed Cases by State
This database reflects the approximate number of coronavirus tests conducted in each state in the United States to date. The numbers in this data set are approximate and are based on current public information. Nexstar collected the data directly from each state's official department of health website. The coronavirus pandemic is an evolving crisis. This database will be updated around 5 p.m. every day to keep the numbers as accurate as possible.

PA Coronavirus Map

Source: Pennsylvania Department of Health

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now