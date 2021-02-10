Steuben County Health Department releases travel guidelines for winter break

Judy McKim, center left, waits in line with others for the COVID-19 vaccine in Paterson, N.J. The first people arrived around 2:30 a.m. for the chance to be vaccinated at one of the few sites that does not require an appointment. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Public Health Department is reminding residents, as schools get closer to winter break, of the New York State travel guidelines.

Anyone who travels beyond a contiguous state to New York for at least 24 hours is required to abide by the guidelines:

· Within three days (72 hours) before returning to NY, a COVID test must be completed

· Upon return to NY, travelers must quarantine at home for three days

· On the fourth day, another COVID test must be completed

· If both COVID tests are negative, the traveler may end the quarantine

· If only one COVID test or no COVID tests are completed, travelers must complete a 10-day quarantine upon returning to NY

“COVID spread is the lowest we’ve seen in months in Steuben County,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

“We appreciate our residents continuing to take steps to keep the spread low and protect our community by following the travel guidelines,” said Smith.

Those who have tested positive for COVID within 90 days before to travel are exempt from the testing requirements. Those who have received one or both doses of a COVID vaccine must still abide by the travel guidelines.

All residents should continue to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills or repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and new loss of taste or smell and contact their healthcare provider for instructions if feeling ill.

For the latest Steuben County updates, visit Steuben County’s website at www.steubencony.org or social media pages: www.facebook.com/SCNYPublicHealth and www.instagram.com/SteubenPublicHealth.