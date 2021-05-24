Steuben County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Addison High School School

ADDISON, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Addison Middle/High School gym on Thursday, June 3 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. offering both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Pfizer is available for anyone age 12 and older, however, a parent or guardian must accompany children under the age of 18 and complete a consent form. Johnson & Johnson is available for anyone age 18 and older. Proof of date of birth (driver’s license, birth certificate, passport) is needed for anyone seeking vaccination.

Registration is preferred at www.steubencony.org/covid, but walk-ins will also be accepted. 

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation.  Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination. 

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic. 

“We have seen success in offering clinics with multiple vaccine options in our rural areas,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “We strongly recommend anyone who is currently able to be vaccinated does so as soon as possible.”     

