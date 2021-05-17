Steuben County holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic at Hornell High School

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Steuben County Public Health Department is holding a first-dose COVID-19 Pfizer vaccination clinic for anyone age 12 and older at Hornell High School.

The clinic will be held on May 24 from 5-7 p.m. and pre-registration is required using the link found on Public Health’s COVID-19 page. Those under age 18 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

“Vaccination is the strongest form of protection currently available against COVID-19,” said Public Health Director, Darlene Smith. “With mask mandates being lifted in New York for those who are fully vaccinated starting Wednesday, we hope the majority of our residents will see this is a benefit and will choose to be protected for themselves, their family, and the community at large.”

All clinic attendees must wear appropriate face coverings and will be expected to wait 15-30 minutes after vaccination for observation. Attendees should wear short sleeves or appropriate clothing for vaccination. For safe clinic flow and traffic patterns, registered participants should come to the clinic at their appointment time. The clinic location and parking cannot accommodate participants showing up early.

Residents currently under isolation or quarantine at the time of the clinic due to a positive COVID-19 test result or as a contact to a positive are not eligible to attend the clinic.